1/1
Diana KELLUM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KELLUM (Detty), Diana L. 72, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born March 1, 1948, to the late Walter and Marcella Hardman Detty. Surviving are children, Melissa (Bill) Sanders of Springfield and Tesie McDaniel of Londonderry; grandchildren, Michael Clarkston, Aaron McDaniel, Danielle McDaniel and Corey (Kirsten) McDaniel; many beloved great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda (Ed) Massie of Waverly and Susan (Rick) Shoemaker of Chillicothe; and a very special friend, Bob Murray of Springfield. Diana worked at Miller's Textile for over 30 years then retired from Bill Marine Honda. She was a member of First Christian Church, Springfield, Ohio. A very special thank you to the caring people of N.C.R. Hospice, Chillicothe. They did all they could to make her path back home comfortable. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 19th at 2:00 PM at the VFW on Main Street Springfield, Ohio.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved