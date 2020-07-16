Diana KELLUM

KELLUM (Detty), Diana L. 72, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born March 1, 1948, to the late Walter and Marcella Hardman Detty. Surviving are children, Melissa (Bill) Sanders of Springfield and Tesie McDaniel of Londonderry; grandchildren, Michael Clarkston, Aaron McDaniel, Danielle McDaniel and Corey (Kirsten) McDaniel; many beloved great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda (Ed) Massie of Waverly and Susan (Rick) Shoemaker of Chillicothe; and a very special friend, Bob Murray of Springfield. Diana worked at Miller's Textile for over 30 years then retired from Bill Marine Honda. She was a member of First Christian Church, Springfield, Ohio. A very special thank you to the caring people of N.C.R. Hospice, Chillicothe. They did all they could to make her path back home comfortable. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 19th at 2:00 PM at the VFW on Main Street Springfield, Ohio.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store