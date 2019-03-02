Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana KRAUSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana KRAUSE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Diana KRAUSE Obituary
KRAUSE, Diana 69, of Middletown, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Middletown, Ohio on February 14, 1950 to parents Olvin and Marie (Patrick) Risner. Mrs. Krause was a nurse at Fort Hamilton Hospital. Mrs. Krause is survived by her sons, Dan (Missy) Lawwill, Jeff (Gina) Lawwill, Frederick A. (Deborah Fitzgibbon) Krause; sister, Virginia Nixon and grandchildren, Shelby, Jordan and Jenna; and great grandchildren, Eliana, Maddox and Karson; along with several special nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends. Diana was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Frederick J. Krause; sister, Cassie White. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now