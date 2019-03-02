|
KRAUSE, Diana 69, of Middletown, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Middletown, Ohio on February 14, 1950 to parents Olvin and Marie (Patrick) Risner. Mrs. Krause was a nurse at Fort Hamilton Hospital. Mrs. Krause is survived by her sons, Dan (Missy) Lawwill, Jeff (Gina) Lawwill, Frederick A. (Deborah Fitzgibbon) Krause; sister, Virginia Nixon and grandchildren, Shelby, Jordan and Jenna; and great grandchildren, Eliana, Maddox and Karson; along with several special nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends. Diana was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Frederick J. Krause; sister, Cassie White. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 2, 2019