LINGER, Diana L. Of Terre Haute, OH went home to be with the Lord on November 23, 2019. "This is my address change notification. I'm moving to a much better place. There'll be no tears, no sorrow, there'll be no more pain. And this is my address change." Born March 20, 1948 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Robert F. and Mildred J. Flora. Diana was a member of The Lighthouse Tabernacle. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Paul Howard Linger; and sister-in-law, Helen Hinzman. Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Glenn R. Linger; two sons, Matthew K. and Rebecca Linger, Dr. Michael E. and Roya Linger; seven grandchildren, Bobby, Joey, Abbey, Matthew R. Linger, Shelby, Timothy Thomas, Taylor Thompson; one brother, Robert L. and Hope Flora; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Wednesday in Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 1-1:30 pm. Burial will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to The Lighthouse Tabernacle Building Fund, 5202 Valley Pk. Urbana, OH 43078. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 26, 2019