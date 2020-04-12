|
OSBORNE, Diana "Little Di" Age 36, of Bellbrook, passed away at Miami Valley South Hospital on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Michael and Annette Osborne; daughters, Mackenzie Osborne and Makayla Hudson; sister, Debra (Jeff Sammons) Osborne; grandma, Delma Hughes; nephews, Hunter, Bentley and Colton Sammons; niece, Emma Sammons; aunts, Evelyn (Kevin) Johnston and Sharon Holbrook; cousins, Lynn Johnston and Michael, Jimmie and Shannon Holbrook and numerous other cousins, aunts and uncles. Diana was an avid fan of The Clinton-Massie football team and marching band. She was also a fan of watching The Ohio State Buckeyes. She loved visiting Gatlinburg, relaxing on the beach, black Friday shopping with her family and the fall campout at Cowan Lake every year. Diana was a loving, devoted mother to her two girls above all else and thought the world of them. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will take place from 3-7pm, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Tobias Funeral Home, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Ion lieu of flowers, contributions in Diana's memory may be sent to The , 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020