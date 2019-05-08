TALBOTT, Diana Jean 78, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord May 6, 2019 in Clinton Memorial Hospital. She was born October 29, 1940 in Springfield, the daughter of Lawrence "Whitey" and Marjorie (Walls) Graham. Mrs. Talbott was a devoted lifetime member of the Maiden Lane Church of God where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Diana enjoyed yodeling and spending time with her loving family. She is survived by one son and daughter in law; Vernon R. and Angelic Johnson, Springfield, three grandchildren; Ashley Marie Dickerson, Alexis Renee Dickerson and Meagan Danielle (Zach) Davidson, one great granddaughter; Miya Storm Davidson, siblings; Tim Graham, Lexington, Ky, Pam Orndorff, Indian Lake and Nathan Graham (Shelia) Springfield and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Russell Talbott, a brother; Rodney Graham and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Friday in the Maiden Lane Church of God with Pastor Mark Martin officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the beginning of the service in the church. Burial will follow in Vernon Asbury Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary