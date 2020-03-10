Home

WUNDERLY, Diana Jo "Bubbles 54, of Springfield, passed away March 7, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born April 27, 1965 in Springfield, the daughter of Thomas Jay and Alice Irene (Shipton) Wunderly. Diana attended the United Pentecostal Church and was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post 3660. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her grandchildren. She had been employed at Beach Manufacturing for 23 years. Survivors include her parents, her loving companion of 27 years; Michael Hall, two children; Joshua (Nicole) Wunderly and Jerica Hall (Brady Anderson), two step children; Erin (Joe) Jenkins and Brad Hall, nine grandchildren, siblings; Kenneth Jay (Angela) Wunderly, Yvonne (James) Perkins and Amber (Jeremy) Miller, numerous nieces and nephews and special friends; April Skelton, Allyn Payne and Shelley Allen. At Diana's request, there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 10, 2020
