Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane BARNHART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane BARNHART


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane BARNHART Obituary
BARNHART, Diane Jean 69, of New Carlisle, passed away, Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born February 2, 1951 in Akron, the daughter of the late Rev. Gene and Catherine Hodges. Diane graduated from Tecumseh High School, Class of 1969, and later retired from Home City Federal. Diane was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, who cherished spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 46 years David "Mike" Barnhart; sons Robert K. (Amy) Barnhart and David A. (Kimberly) Barnhart; brothers Karl (Carla) Hodges and Charles (Kristen) Hodges; grandchildren Hannah and Landon; several nieces and nephews. Private graveside services will be held at New Carlisle Cemetery. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Mercy Health-Springfield Cancer Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -