BARNHART, Diane Jean 69, of New Carlisle, passed away, Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born February 2, 1951 in Akron, the daughter of the late Rev. Gene and Catherine Hodges. Diane graduated from Tecumseh High School, Class of 1969, and later retired from Home City Federal. Diane was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, who cherished spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 46 years David "Mike" Barnhart; sons Robert K. (Amy) Barnhart and David A. (Kimberly) Barnhart; brothers Karl (Carla) Hodges and Charles (Kristen) Hodges; grandchildren Hannah and Landon; several nieces and nephews. Private graveside services will be held at New Carlisle Cemetery. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Mercy Health-Springfield Cancer Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 29, 2020