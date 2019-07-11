Home

ELZA, Diane Benson July 18th 1952 passed June 27th after a long battle with cancer. She was survived by lots of family and friends. Diane spent her entire life feeding people. First at Woody's Restaurant then a 25 year stint at the Family Market and ending at Olearys Pub & Grub. She was known to be a bit fussy but loved feeding people and had a big heart. Join us for a Celebration of life and Birthday party in Heaven at the Pourhaus Saturday July 13th from 2 til 5. Pourhaus is located at 536 Miamisburg Centerville Road. Please join us for pizza and birthday cake.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 11, 2019
