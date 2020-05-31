FOUBERT, Diane Diane died unexpectedly and peacefully from a cardiac issue at her home on the night of May 20th. God must have needed another tenor in the heavenly choir. Her infectious smile and sparkling brown eyes captured all who met her. That lovely smile and beautiful eyes are what wowed her husband Dave on their blind date 39 years ago. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island, to Jim and Anne (Minneman) Bone on November 20, 1945. Diane is survived by her husband, David Foubert; children and step-children: James Ridgeway, Peter Ridgeway (Kelly), Emily Foubert, John Foubert (Susan), Matthew Foubert (Lynn); grandchildren: Daisy Ridgeway, Evie Ridgeway, Sophia Ridgeway, Nicholas Ridgeway, Margaret and William Foubert, Marissa Philpot, Ryon Foubert and Kara Foubert. She grew up in Granville, Ohio where her father owned the James Store. Those were wonderful years for Diane. Horseback riding, Summer Theater, Raccoon Creek, the library, the Neff's pond, Sugarloaf Park, Spring Valley swimming area, and of course the center of the village including the James Store. The store was a comfortable stopover on walks home from school and a snow day haven for knitting scarves. Granville was a wonderland she cherished with friends. Her sense of imagination and curiosity was nurtured there and continued throughout her life. As her children have said "Mom loved life." She loved her alma mater Smith College and went on to get a Masters in early childhood development from SUNY. She joined the Smith College Chorus and continued in the Alumna Chorus to this day traveling all over Europe. She became an advocate for Smith College and tirelessly recruited for them. With her first husband she had two boys, James and Peter Ridgeway, whom she adored. In 1982 she married her husband Dave with whom she had a daughter Emily. She shared her love and wonder of nature, gardening and a passion for learning with Emily. Here in Yellow Springs she joined First Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon, an elder and member of the choir. She also sang in the Yellow Springs Chorus and other choruses in town. She served as the Director of the Children's Center. She volunteered at Dayton Children's where she also served on the IRB Board. Known as the "Mayoress," Diane supported her husband and family in all their endeavors. At the drop of a hat she would go see and play with all her grandchildren whom she dearly loved. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Yellow Springs. A memorial service will be planned for later at the church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store