Diane HANDLER

Diane HANDLER Obituary
HANDLER, Diane June Age 75, of Dayton, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at Cottages of Clayton. Diane was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Benjamin & Jeanette Handler. She is survived by her sister & brother-in-law, Deborah & Gary Froelich of Dayton; sister, Denise Tucker of Springboro; beloved niece & nephews, Scott Crist of CA, Joshua Froelich of CA, Jessica & Jason Trieb of CA, Louis & Danielle Froelich of NY, Jason Bomstein ( his fianc?e Gillian ) of Toronto; great-nieces & great-nephew; and many other relatives & friends. She was a graduate of The Ohio State University and a longtime member of Beth Abraham Synagogue. Graveside funeral services were held Friday, September 13, 2019 at Beth Abraham Cemetery with Rabbi Joshua Ginsberg officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Beth Abraham Synagogue in Diane's memory. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Beth Abraham Synagogue, Jewish Family Services, Day City Hospice, The Cottages of Clayton and Gary Heller for all their assistance. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, North Main St. Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019
