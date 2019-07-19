Home

JACKSON, Diane E. Of Huber Heights passed away July 11, 2019 after a brief illness. Diane was born November 22, 1950 to the late William F. and Lila O'meara. Diane is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Paul Jackson; daughters, Amy (AKA Kimberley) Herron (Phillip Sr); Angie Adams (Christopher); and daughter by claim, Tonya Rohrback. Diane had 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren whom she loved to spoil. Diane is also survived by her 4 siblings, Carol (Hank) Kusche; Barbara (Thomas) Caddies; William F. O'Meara Jr. (Andrea); and Michael (Judy) O'Meara. Diane requested no funeral be held but rather a celebration of life. Family will gather privately to honor her wishes and her life.
