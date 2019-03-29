Home

Diane Linn Obituary
LINN (nee Pratt), Diane Beloved wife of Dave Linn for 36 years. Loving mother of Emily (Eric) Gural. Dear grandmother of Olivia Gural. Cherished daughter of Phyllis Pratt and the late Donald Pratt. Sister of Steve (Debbie) Pratt, Vickie (J.D. Coffey) Pratt, Brad (Kelly) Pratt, and the late Kevin Pratt. Also survived numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Visitation will be held Friday (3/29) at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, from 5-8 PM. Visitation will also be held on Saturday (3/30) at Monroe United Methodist Church, 206 East Ave., Monroe, OH 45050, from 10AM until time of funeral service at 11AM. Burial will follow. Memorial donations may be sent to , 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45206.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 29, 2019
