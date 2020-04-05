|
|
PRESSNELL (Johnson), Diane Rosetta 69, of Springfield, Ohio went peacefully home to the loving arms of Jesus on April 2, 2020, following several years of failing health, with her daughter, Amy, by her side. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on June 19, 1950, to the late John H. & Hazel Elouise (Thacker) Johnson. The youngest of ten children. She leaves to cherish her memory; her beloved and devoted daughter, Amy (Scott) Schaefer of Springfield, Ohio. Her precious granddaughters, Allison (Brandon) Williams and Courtney (Bryant) Banion. Her beautiful great-granddaughter, Mallory Naomi Williams and another great grandchild on the way, of whom she was so eagerly waiting to meet. Her daughter and grandchildren were the absolute light of her life and her reason for staying so strong through her illness. In addition to her loving daughter and grandchildren, she is survived by her sisters, Aunita (Wayne) Morningstar, Bonnie (Orville) Lyons, brothers, Davie (Peg) Johnson, Richard (Debbie) Johnson, sister-in-law, Opal Johnson, all of Springfield; brother-in-law, Lenard Pressnell of Columbus; A very special niece, Tammy (Doug) Fisher and her family, with whom she lived for seven years, numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends, including life-long friends, Diane Miller, Joyce Fugate, Dick Parrett and the Pressnell family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her great grandchild, Logan Williams; sister, Darlene (Chester) Ferguson; brothers, Dee, Dannie and Tommy John Johnson, all of Springfield; her sister Nancy Pressnell, of Columbus; and previous husband, Edward Pressnell, of Waynesville. Diane was a dedicated Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Momma, Memaw and Friend. She treasured every moment of those important roles in her life. She was loving, feisty, fun, and loved music, dancing and family gatherings. Her laughter was contagious and her favorite place to be was in the presence of her great-granddaughter, Mallory. Her willingness to serve others was endless. She was the baby of ten siblings, known to them as "Dirty Face", was a Daddy's girl and spoiled rotten (per the siblings). Most importantly, Diane was recently saved and accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She was a graduate of the 1968 class of North High School. Throughout her life she has worked at Sunnyland Nursing Home as a human resource manager, Stevenson's Heating & Air Conditioning as a service department dispatcher and Tac Industries as a supervisor to numerous consumers. She was also an in home care-giver and housekeeper to many before retiring. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Orbie Estep officiating. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be, Scott Schaefer, Bryant Banion, Doug Fisher, Mickey Lyons, John Allen Lyons, and Stacy Pressnell. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date with Pastor Brandon Williams officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, 2808 Derr Road, Springfield, Ohio 45503. The family is being served by Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home. We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the love and care given by the many family members, her primary care physician, Dr. Melissa Hanna of Xenia and all of the doctors, nurses and staff of Springfield Regional Hospital and Ohio Valley Hospice. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 5, 2020