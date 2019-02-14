ROGERS, Diane Age 72, passed away Tuesday February 12, 2019 at her home in Springboro, OH, after a courageous battle with cancer. Diane was born December 23, 1946 in Portsmouth, OH. She was the daughter of Walter and Darlene Ballard. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, David, and her husband, Richard, of 41 years. She is survived by her loving children; son, Rick (Paula) of Wylie, TX; daughter, Chrissy (Lt Col (Ret) Robert) Eigel of Springboro, OH; son, Michael of Springboro, OH; brother, Tom Ballard of Kettering, OH; and sister, Kathy Ballard of Idaho Falls, ID. She was Mam to her two granddaughters, Dani and Abbe Eigel, whom she adored, and to numerous nieces and nephews. Diane graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in 1964 and was retired from realty assistance. She enjoyed shopping, decorating her home, and spending time with family. Family and friends are invited to attend visitation at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel at 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH, 45429 from 3-6PM on Sunday, February 17th. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 272 Bainbridge St, Dayton, OH, 45402, on Monday, February 18th at 10:00AM. The family would like to thank family and friends for all the prayers and support over the last few months. In leu of flowers, contributions may be made to in Diane's name. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary