SMITH, Diane Kaye Age 78, of Oxford, passed away in Jacksonville FL, surrounded by family on Friday, July 5, 2019. Diane was born in Oxford, Ohio on March 26, 1941 to Robert Wolfe and Bessie Lowe Wolfe. Diane Smith lost her battle with cancer and will be deeply missed. Diane was always there for family, friends and people in need. She took great pride and care for tending to her family when they needed it most. She unselfishly gave of herself never asking for anything in return. She was rewarded by having so many friends and loved ones who admired and adored her loving and caring spirit. Diane lived her dream job as a devoted Mother to David and Jaimie and Grandmother to her precious grandchildren Mabel and Ella Smith. Her presence will be missed, but her legacy and spirit will live in all of us who knew her well. A lifetime resident of Oxford, Diane was known by many for her loving nature, kind heart, beautiful smile and genuine sweetness. She was a good friend to all who knew her and never met a stranger. Her work at Lazarus and The Apple Tree in Oxford was the perfect opportunity for Diane to share a kind word, a smile, to just chat and be with her coworkers who were her extended family. Diane also worked countless hours at Smith and Ogle Funeral Home doing hair and makeup and provided comfort to families in their time of need. Diane is survived by her loving daughter and son, Jaimie Smith and David (Donna) Smith; granddaughters, Mabel and Ella Smith; siblings, Sue Stahlheber, Robert Wolfe Jr., Tony Wolfe and Heather (Andrew) Prine; niece and nephew, Tiffany Sorrell and Jason Webb and their loving children and grandchildren. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Bessie and Robert Wolfe; sister, Dodie Webb; cousin, Jerry Dingledine. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave, Hamilton, OH 45011. Funeral service will be held at Oxford Presbyterian Church, 101 N Main St, Oxford, Ohio, on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Marc van Bulck officiating. Burial will follow at Oxford Cemetery. www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on July 10, 2019