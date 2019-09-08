Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
GREATER ALLEN AME CHURCH
1620 W. Fifth St.
Dayton, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
GREATER ALLEN AME CHURCH
1620 W. Fifth St.
Dayton, OH
REID, Diann Age 72 of Dayton, departed this life September 5, 2019. Diann was born on October 3, 1946 in Lebanon, OH. She attended school in Lebanon and studied at Sinclair Community College earning an Associate's Degree in Business. She worked at Choices in Community Living for 30 years and recently retired due to illness. She was a faithful member of Greater Allen AME Church in Dayton, OH. Affectionately called mama, Ganny, GG, and Di. Diann had a heart of gold and was loved by all that knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Donald Sims and Nina Elizabeth McCullough, and brother, Larry Sims. Diann leaves to cherish her loving daughters, Robin (Richard) Carton, Nina (David) Wilson; loving son, James (Charmaine) Reid; her 4 grandchildren, Janesia (Mareno) Byrd, Wendell (Earlisha) Scott, Tamara Wilson, Taja (Mario) Drake, and 8 great-grandchildren, Jayla, Mareno Jr, Taisha, Mario Jr, Wendell Jr, Markhi, Aaron, and Tiera; brothers, Lance Sales and Bobby Sims; sister, Maureen (Sonny) Goings; her companion Darryl Fair, loving pet Chico Reid and a host of close relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon, WEDNESDAY, September 11, 2019 at GREATER ALLEN AME CHURCH, 1620 W. Fifth St., with Pastor Elmer S. Martin, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019
