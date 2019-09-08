|
|
MADDOX (Parkison), Dianna Lynn Passed away on September 2, 2019. Dianna was born on December 5, 1948 to parents Robert and Florence (Warren) Parkison in Jasper County, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, William David Maddox and her parents. She is survived by her brothers, Robert (Debbie) Parkison, Lawrence (Mary) Parkison, several stepchildren and grandchildren, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Dianna was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. A funeral service will he held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Rick Incorvati officiating. Viewing will be held from 11:00am until the time of the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church she loved, Christ Episcopal Church, 409 East High Street, Springfield, OH 45505. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 8, 2019