Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianna MADDOX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianna MADDOX


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dianna MADDOX Obituary
MADDOX (Parkison), Dianna Lynn Passed away on September 2, 2019. Dianna was born on December 5, 1948 to parents Robert and Florence (Warren) Parkison in Jasper County, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, William David Maddox and her parents. She is survived by her brothers, Robert (Debbie) Parkison, Lawrence (Mary) Parkison, several stepchildren and grandchildren, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Dianna was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. A funeral service will he held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Rick Incorvati officiating. Viewing will be held from 11:00am until the time of the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church she loved, Christ Episcopal Church, 409 East High Street, Springfield, OH 45505. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dianna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now