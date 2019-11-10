Home

PIERCE, Dianne Age 73, lifelong resident of Dayton, Ohio passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. Dianne was a graduate of Roth High School, class of 1964. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, James Pierce Jr.; three sons, Todd (Angie) Pierce, Shawn (Monique) Pierce, Chad (Gail) Pierce; 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and several loving family members and friends. Celebration of Dianne's life will be held 11 am Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 4200 Germantown Pike. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019
