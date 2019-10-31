|
REMMERS, Dianne Age 76 of Beavercreek, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Dorothy Rohde. She is survived by her husband of 52 years Fred Remmers, son Nathan Remmers, daughter Sally (T.G.) Mittler, grandchildren Freddy and Thomas, sister Sandra Woodford, and nieces Kerry and Tanya Kloesel. A Memorial Mass will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St Henry's Chapel at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave. Fr. Ethan Moore celebrant. The family will receive friends from 1 pm until the time of services.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 31, 2019