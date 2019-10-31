Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne REMMERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne REMMERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dianne REMMERS Obituary
REMMERS, Dianne Age 76 of Beavercreek, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Dorothy Rohde. She is survived by her husband of 52 years Fred Remmers, son Nathan Remmers, daughter Sally (T.G.) Mittler, grandchildren Freddy and Thomas, sister Sandra Woodford, and nieces Kerry and Tanya Kloesel. A Memorial Mass will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St Henry's Chapel at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave. Fr. Ethan Moore celebrant. The family will receive friends from 1 pm until the time of services.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -