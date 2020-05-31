NISBET, Dr. Dick Age 98, passed away peacefully at home on May 25, 2020. He was born September 1, 1921 in Eaton, Ohio. He was a graduate of Eaton High School, The Ohio State University, and Northwestern School of Medicine. Dr. Nisbet settled in Middletown to practice Ophthalmology in 1950. He was called into the Air Force during the Korean War and then returned to Middletown and Middletown Regional Hospital, serving as Chief of Staff in 1961. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon, Elder, the Board of Trustees, and was regularly attending services until they were suspended in the past few months. Dick was well known for many things in his life his love of family, friends, and patients; his huge smile; his love of sports; his devotion to Ohio State; his numerous meals at the Pine Club; and his infamous pie diets. Middletown athletics helped in his decision to settle in Middletown and were a highlight in his life. He followed and supported Middletown and Fenwick high school sports fervently, and enjoyed watching local sports at all levels. His devotion to Middletown athletics was recognized by his receipt of many awards including: The Gold Medal Award, Purple Spirit Award, The Ed "Skeeter" Payne Middie Spirit Award, The All-American Weekend Award, and the YMCA's Stuart Ives Award. Dick was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Charlotte (Chuckie), who was the light of his life, his parents, Dr. James and Bessie (Russel) Nisbet, and his sister and brother-in-law Betty and William Clayton of Eaton, Ohio. Dick is survived by his two daughters, Linda Lee (J. Patrick) Mohan, Nancy (Chick) Fraunfelter, three sons, Paul (Ronda) Nisbet, Steve (Judy) Nisbet, and Dr. Terry (Shawna) Nisbet, 17 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a thank you to Hospice Care of Middletown for its tremendous support in the final days of Dick's life. A special thank you is also extended to Vinette Dyer who provided such devoted, loving, and wonderful care to him in his final years. Because of Dr. Nisbet's humanitarian nature and medical background, he has donated his body to The Ohio State University College of Medicine. A celebration of Dick's wonderful life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the First Presbyterian Church 2910 Central Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45044, Hospice Care of Middletown, or the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on May 31, 2020.