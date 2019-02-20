Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
Resources
More Obituaries for Dickie Standafer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dickie Standafer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dickie Standafer Obituary
STANDAFER (nee Whipple), Dickie Jean Age 88 of Fairfield passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born October 15, 1930 in Hamilton, OH to the late Frank and Norma Whipple (nee Boehner). Dickie is survived by her children Glen (Sheila) Standafer and Lynn (Alice) Standafer; Sister Miriam "Patty" Bennett; grandchildren Nealy, Lynn Jr., Glen Jr., Maggie, Scott and great-grandchildren Lux, Zoe, Aselyn, Killian and Addison; also survived by numerous family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Neal Standafer. Memorial contributions may be sent to the S.P.C.A. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from Noon until 1PM followed by a brief Memorial Service. Casual attire please. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.