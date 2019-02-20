|
STANDAFER (nee Whipple), Dickie Jean Age 88 of Fairfield passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born October 15, 1930 in Hamilton, OH to the late Frank and Norma Whipple (nee Boehner). Dickie is survived by her children Glen (Sheila) Standafer and Lynn (Alice) Standafer; Sister Miriam "Patty" Bennett; grandchildren Nealy, Lynn Jr., Glen Jr., Maggie, Scott and great-grandchildren Lux, Zoe, Aselyn, Killian and Addison; also survived by numerous family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Neal Standafer. Memorial contributions may be sent to the S.P.C.A. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from Noon until 1PM followed by a brief Memorial Service. Casual attire please. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 20, 2019