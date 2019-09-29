|
BIESER, Dietrich N., "Ric" Age 75, passed away unexpectedly June 11th at home in Tucson, Arizona. Ric was an Eagle Scout, and the term "Boy Scout" was a metaphor for his life. Small animals, military veterans, infirm elderly, down-and-outers, natural disaster victims, special needs children--all could count on his personal service and financial largesse. We mourn the loss of our very dear and kind-hearted brother, uncle and friend, but rejoice that he is at home with the Lord Jesus Christ and reunited with those he loved so much. Ric was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Dietrich and Marion Bieser. He is survived by his brother, Charles Bieser (Nancy), and sister, Marianne Bieser Longacre (James). He is also survived by his nephews, Christopher Taylor (Amy), Charles Taylor (Tiffany), Nathanael Longacre (Rachael), Joshua Longacre; by his niece, Carrie Wisdom (Rich); and by two great nephews and eight great nieces. Ric will be interred Friday in the family plot in Woodland Cemetery. Written remembrances would be most welcome and may be shared by email at [email protected]
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019