Dimitrios KILAVOS

Or Copy this URL to Share
KILAVOS, Dimitrios "James" Age 92, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. James was born in Loconia (Sparta), Greece, in the village of Kosmas in 1927. As a young man, James served in the Greek Underground in 1940, and enlisted in the Greek National Army in 1947-1952, then moved to the United States in 1953. He began his career with Davis Buick and became a successful proprietor with Shell Oil Company, Exxon Company and J. Kilavos Auto Repair, all located in North Dayton. James was a long time member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. He sang in the church choir and served as President and Treasurer of Gapa Mens Organization. James was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Mary Kilavos; sisters, Lygeri, Matina & Demetria; grandson, Demetri Joseph Kilavos; brothers-in-law, George Pulos & Art Goldstein; sister-in-law, Joy Goldstein. He is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Dimitri & Staci Kilavos; granddaughter, Zoe Kilavos; daughter, Christine Kilavos; sister-in-law, Becky Pulos; nieces & nephews, Chris & Debbie Pulos, Dan & Meta Sproles; great-nieces & great-nephews, George Pulos, Jordan & Allie Grilliot, Aris & Geno Hoath; and many other relatives & friends. Private funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with Father Joseph Gingrich officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia Society, The Hospice of Dayton or The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in James's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.
