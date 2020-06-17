CUNNINGHAM, Dion Age 50, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Davorine Anderson and father, Donald Cunningham. Survivors include his sister, Lonna Kay Brown and brother, Henry Kenny Moore; four children, Dion Cunningham, Jr., Tyesha Cunningham, Dangelo Cunningham, and Darion Dickey; three grandchildren and a host of many other relatives and friends. Services will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 12:00 pm at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory, 2060 Germantown Street, with walk-through visitation from 11:00 am until time of service. Interment: Jeffersonview Cemetery.



