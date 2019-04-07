ALLEN, Dixie Jean Woods Made her transition on March 31, 2019. She was the daughter of Robert Jetton Woods and Jeannette Raimey Woods (both deceased). She was also preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Dixie B. Woods, her brother George Woods, devoted sister, Carole Woods Wade, and her special grandson, Anthony Allen. Mrs. Allen is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jimmy H. Allen, two sons, James "Lennie" and Anthony "Tony", her wonderful grandchildren, Sean (Tia), Brittany (Thomas), Evan, Jasmine, and Kaylee, and two precious great grandchildren, Carson and Alexis, a sister, Shirley Jones of San Diego, CA, very special nieces, Geordana Reyes, Trisha Lewis, Dixie Woods, and a special cousin, Priscilla Giles and a wonderful goddaughter Natilee McGruder. Other survivors include all the of the Allen family and her loving adopted daughter Alma Ivey Clarke, and her husband, Larry. Special longtime friends include Phyllis White, Michigan, Ruby Young, Toni Harris, Joella Tillman all of Ohio, Agnes & Anita Brooks and Angela Wilson of Georgia and Sandra McGruder of Alabama. Mrs. Allen was a proud graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of 1953. She graduated from Central State University Summa Cum Laude. She was one of the 10 Top Women in Dayton in 2001. She retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 1993 with 39 years of service. She was employed at Dayton Metro Housing Authority from 1993 1998 and she served in the Ohio State Representative from 1998 2008. She was very active in the Dayton Community and belonged to many organizations and served on a variety of boards and committees including Richard Allen Charter Schools, PACE (Parents Advancing Choice in Education), BAEO (Black Alliance Educational Options), Miami Valley Military Affairs Association and Alliance Community School Board. She was a member of the Dayton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and served twice as their President. Mrs. Allen was a member of The Tabernacle Baptist Church. Services will be conducted at the church, 380 S. Broadway St., Monday, April 8, 2019 at 12 Noon. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Omega Omega services will be held at 11:00am. The family will receive visitors at 10:00am. Entombment at Woodland Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. HHRoberts.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary