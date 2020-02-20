|
CRUTCHFIELD (Moore), Dixie 64, of Medway, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on February 15, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jerry Crutchfield; her parents Ewing and Phyllis (Bottorff) Moore; her siblings Glory (Manzel) Peyton, Mariann Holcomb, Sam (Debra) Horner, Kate Pleatman, Benjamin (Heather) Horner; her children Jennifer (Jeremiah) Mattingly, Erin (Blake) Craig, Chelsea (Nathan) Esposito, Lauren (Bryan) Cook, Jerry Crutchfield II, and Jordan (Caitlin Flack) Crutchfield, and thirteen grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Leland Horner (step-father), Joyce Moore (step-mother) and Lisa Moore (sister). She was born in Xenia, Ohio on January 21, 1956, and graduated from Tecumseh High School. Dixie married Jerry Crutchfield and was a loving mother to six children. She owned New Day Cleaning Company. Dixie served faithfully at Two Rivers Community Church and also enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family. Family visitation will be from 4:30-6:00 pm, February 21, 2020 at Medway Baptist Church 11027 Gerlaugh Road, Medway, Ohio 45341. A service to celebrate Dixie's life will be held at 6:00 pm. All are invited to attend. Memorial contributions can be made to Miami Valley Women's Center.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 20, 2020