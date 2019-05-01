Home

George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
Dixie McDANIEL

Dixie McDANIEL Obituary
McDANIEL, Dixie L. 83, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019. She was born in Richmond, Indiana on Sept. 22, 1935 to Daniel & Ruth Crook. Dixie had worked at McCall's and attended the Bethel Temple Church. She enjoyed crafts and working in her award-winning yard. Preceded in death by her husband Charles R. McDaniel, her son Edward Mehlberth, and her brother James E. Crook. Survived by her daughter, Debra Vaughn; other relatives & friends. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Interment New Carlisle Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12 noon Friday, prior to the service, at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 1, 2019
