|
|
ROACH, Dixie Nell Loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, passed away on December 23, 2019. She dedicated her life to her family, maintained a home, raised her two children, and helped to raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Evangel Church of God, formerly East Fourth Street Church, for approximately 52 years. She was a children's Sunday School teacher, she took care of infants in the nursery, as well as working with the Ladies Auxiliary, raising funds for the church, and preparing meals for those in need. Dixie was born November 15, 1934 in Davidson, Tennessee, passing shortly after her 85th Birthday. She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl E. and Rosie P. (Ramsey) Gracey, husband Charles K. Roach, brother, William H. Gracey, and great grand-daughter Melissa R. Roach. She is survived by her children, Kenneth W. (Shirley) Roach and Sharon L. (Steve) Witt; Grandchildren: Andrea Roach, Eric (Betsy) Roach, Christopher Witt, and Rachel Witt; Great-Grandchildren: Logan and Jackson Roach, Connor Lowe, and Kayla, Weston, and Warren Witt; Brother: James (Linda) Gracey, Sister-in-Law, Marilynne Gracey, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Evangel Church of God, 132 N. Smithville Road, Dayton, OH 45403. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019