|
|
CASEY, Dolores Ann 87, of Ormond Beach, Florida passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, September 16, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Florida. Dolores was born on March 10, 1932 in Winchester, Kentucky to Alice (Everman) and Charles Planck. She graduated from Fairfield High School in 1950 as class valedictorian. On May 24, 1952 she married Donald Casey, her high school sweetheart, they enjoyed over 70 years together. On June 1, 1950 she began her career at the Butler County Common Pleas Court, Juvenile and Domestic Relations Division, where she held various positions before becoming the Court Reporter for Judge David Black and then Judge Leslie Spillane. Dolores retired in 1991 after 41 years of service. Dolores was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fairfield for many years prior to moving to Florida in 1998. While in Florida, she attended the Riverbend Community Church. She was a member of the American Legion for 54 years. Dolores was an avid reader and enjoyed working jigsaw and word puzzles. In her younger years she enjoyed boating and camping on the Ohio River. In 1974 Dolores and Don, along with their good friends, Kitty and Glenn Hietzman purchased Blue Ribbon Marina in Aurora, Indiana selling it in 1998. Left behind to cherish her memory are her loving husband Donald, three children, Belinda (Steve) Ricketts, Bonita (Scott) Fowler, and Brian Casey; her seven grandchildren, Stephen Jr. (Amie), Matthew, and Stephanie Ricketts, Emily Brown, Harli Fowler, Amber Schirmer, and Donald Casey; 14 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, close friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson David Ricketts. Dolores had a beautiful soul and touched many lives with her kindness and compassion. She left a lasting memory on anyone who visited "Casey's Place" in Ormond Beach. The family would like to thank her doctors and the staff on the ninth floor of Advent Health, Daytona Beach, for their loving care during the final days of her life. Visitation will be held from 10:00am to Noon on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road., Fairfield, Ohio. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Officiating the service will be Pastor Johnny Wade Sloan, Hamilton Christian Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or . Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 26, 2019