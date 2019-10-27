|
|
FISCHER, Dolores E. Age 89 of Dayton, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 23, 2019. She was born April 20, 1930. Dolores was a DEVOTED wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her smile and unwavering devotion to family will be greatly missed. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents William and Mildred (McLaughlin) Deis, daughter Deborah, 1 brother and 3 sisters. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years Paul W. Fischer; daughters Lynne Kramer and Lois (Christopher) Demeter, 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11 am Monday, October 28, 2019 until the Mass of Christian Burial, at 12:00 pm at St. Albert Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave. Kettering, OH 45429. Donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul in lieu of flowers. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019