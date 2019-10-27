Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Albert Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Albert Catholic Church
3033 Far Hills Ave.
Kettering, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores FISCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores FISCHER


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores FISCHER Obituary
FISCHER, Dolores E. Age 89 of Dayton, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 23, 2019. She was born April 20, 1930. Dolores was a DEVOTED wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her smile and unwavering devotion to family will be greatly missed. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents William and Mildred (McLaughlin) Deis, daughter Deborah, 1 brother and 3 sisters. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years Paul W. Fischer; daughters Lynne Kramer and Lois (Christopher) Demeter, 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11 am Monday, October 28, 2019 until the Mass of Christian Burial, at 12:00 pm at St. Albert Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave. Kettering, OH 45429. Donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul in lieu of flowers. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now