Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores FORSYTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores FORSYTH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dolores FORSYTH Obituary
FORSYTH, Dolores Age 87 of Kettering passed away Saturday June 22, 2019 at Hill Spring Health Care in Springboro. She was preceded in death by her husband John Sr. Survivors include her children, Karen Schlosser, John (Christina) Forsyth Jr., Corrine (Andy) Vititoe, Jill Evans, Melissa Forsyth; a brother, Bruce McPeek; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her best friend, Friskie. She was an avid bowler for most of her life. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Dayton Daily News from June 26 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.