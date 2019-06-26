|
FORSYTH, Dolores Age 87 of Kettering passed away Saturday June 22, 2019 at Hill Spring Health Care in Springboro. She was preceded in death by her husband John Sr. Survivors include her children, Karen Schlosser, John (Christina) Forsyth Jr., Corrine (Andy) Vititoe, Jill Evans, Melissa Forsyth; a brother, Bruce McPeek; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her best friend, Friskie. She was an avid bowler for most of her life. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Dayton Daily News from June 26 to June 27, 2019