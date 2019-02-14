Home

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
GILLESPIE (nee Garrity), Dolores E. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, age 86, of Centerville passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Born in Rock Island, IL, Dolores was long-time member of Southminster Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James L. Gillespie, her father and mother, John B. and Marian Garrity and brother Kenneth Garrity. Dolores is survived by daughters Jill (Norman) Vallone, Lori (Dean) Booso, son James Gillespie, daughter Lisa Gillespie, grandchildren Stephen Booso, Stephanie (Ryan) Monnin, Allyson (Matthew) Condon, Michael (Laurie) Booso, Zachary Treffinger, LeeAnn Treffinger, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends from 12:00pm-1:00pm on Monday February 18, 2019 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH with the service to follow at the funeral home. Burial is at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 14, 2019
