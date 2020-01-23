Home

Dolores KOCHAN
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Poplar Hill Cemetery
Vandalia, OH
Dolores KOCHAN


1927 - 2020
Dolores KOCHAN Obituary
KOCHAN, Dolores E. "Dee" Formerly of Vandalia, Ohio; passed away January 20, 2020; age 92. Preceded in death by her husband William and siblings Edward Stankiewicz, Patricia (late Paul) Grywalski, and Sandra Stankiewicz. Loving mother of Debi (George) Moore and Mark (Cindy) Kochan. Proud "Grandma Dee" of Heather Moon, Ryan (Kara) Moore, Diana "D.d." (Jonathon) Hall, Christina (Nick Hamilton) Kochan, Angela Kochan. "G.G." of Jenya, Ezra, Levi, David, Evageline, Selah, Elliot, Lucy, Olive and Ivy. Dee was a longtime member of the St. Christopher Church Choir. She enjoyed making clothes, sewing, needlework and crocheting. Dee was an avid bowler achieving many 300 games. Friends may visit Thursday, January 23rd from 10 am until time of the Funeral Service Thursday at 11 am at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Graveside Service Friday 1 pm at Poplar Hill Cemetery, Vandalia, Ohio. Memorials may be made to St. Christopher Church. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020
