SOUTHARD (DeSpain), Dolores Darlene Age 88 of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She retired as a Registered Nurse from Good Samaritan Hospital with over 42 years of service. Dolores was a member of the Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses. She also enjoyed traveling and ballroom dancing. She is survived by her children: Ellen Southard of Englewood, Steven (Earlene) Southard of West Carrollton, Lisa (Tim) Fuller of Englewood, grandchildren: Meghan (Brandon), Cory (Holly), Kevin (April), Matthew, great grandchildren: Hailey, Isabella, Houston, Kasey, brothers: Gail (Sue) DeSpain of Kettering, Colin Robert (Ruth Ann) DeSpain of Enon, Raymond (Sallee) DeSpain of IN, sister: Shirley White of GA, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Herman Southard and parents: Colin Orville and Eula Pearl (Stinde) DeSpain. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www. KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 17, 2020