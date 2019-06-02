SOWAR, Dolores Frances 92, passed away peacefully June 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 19, 1926 in Maria Stein, OH, Montgomthe daughter of Joseph and Agnes Backs. She grew up on a farm near Montezuma, OH and graduated as Salutatorian from Coldwater HS. In 1947 she married Jack Sowar, raising five children in St. Henry and then Dayton, OH. She is survived by her children Jack (Carol) of Albuquerque, NM, Susan of Nashville, TN, Judy Reid (Iain) of Cincinnati, and Mindy Hutcheson (Bryan) of Dandridge, TN, four sisters, two brothers, seventeen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Barbara Sowar Malloy (Marty), four sisters, two brothers and a great granddaughter. Visitation will be held Monday, June 3, 6:00 to 8:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, June 4, 10:00am at St. Henry's Catholic Church, 6696 Springboro Pike, Miami Twp., OH 45449. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Bishop Leibold School Library, 6696 Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH. 45449. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary