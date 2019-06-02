Home

POWERED BY

Services
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
(937) 293-4137
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Henry's Catholic Church
6696 Springboro Pike
Miami Twp., OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores SOWAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores SOWAR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dolores SOWAR Obituary
SOWAR, Dolores Frances 92, passed away peacefully June 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 19, 1926 in Maria Stein, OH, Montgomthe daughter of Joseph and Agnes Backs. She grew up on a farm near Montezuma, OH and graduated as Salutatorian from Coldwater HS. In 1947 she married Jack Sowar, raising five children in St. Henry and then Dayton, OH. She is survived by her children Jack (Carol) of Albuquerque, NM, Susan of Nashville, TN, Judy Reid (Iain) of Cincinnati, and Mindy Hutcheson (Bryan) of Dandridge, TN, four sisters, two brothers, seventeen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Barbara Sowar Malloy (Marty), four sisters, two brothers and a great granddaughter. Visitation will be held Monday, June 3, 6:00 to 8:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, June 4, 10:00am at St. Henry's Catholic Church, 6696 Springboro Pike, Miami Twp., OH 45449. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Bishop Leibold School Library, 6696 Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH. 45449. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now