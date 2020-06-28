DOLORES VIOLET

VIOLET, Dolores 81, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Dolores was born February 25, 1939, in Fayette County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Clifford and Nona (Hawkins) Wood. She was a hairdresser for many years around Clark County. Delores is survived by her husband of 49 years, John Violet; son, David Smith of Hico, West Virginia; brother, Tom Hawkins of Fort Wayne, Indiana; sister-in-law, Dorothy Moore of Urbana; several nieces and nephews and special friends, Chris (Mattie) Well of North Carolina. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Mortan Smith; two brothers and two sisters. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Funeral service will be held at 1 pm on June 30, 2020, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio, with Pastor Dave Cox officiating. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.