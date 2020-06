WILSON, Dolores "Mama Lou" Age 87, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, 11:00 AM at Aspire Church, 51 Best Street, Dayton, OH, 45405, Dr. Leon Stutzman, Senior Pastor, officiating. A walk-through visitation will begin at 10:00 AM until time of service. Final disposition, cremation. The full obituary can be viewed at www.loritts-neilson.com . Arrangements entrusted to Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 West Third Street, Dayton, Ohio 45417.