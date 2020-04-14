|
WITT, Dolores W. "Dee" Age 82 of Dayton, passed away April 10, 2020. She was born January 27, 1938 in Mt. Holly, New Jersey to the late George and Eva Wainwright. In addition to her parents, Dee was preceded in death by her sister, Gertrude Hague; and brothers: George Wainwright, Richard Wainwright and Howard Wainwright. Dee is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gerald Witt; children: Craig (Ashley) Witt and Andrea (Todd) Larson; grandchildren: Alexander, Alyson, Joshua, Ryder and Crew; great-grandchildren: Bruce, Violet and Asher; brother, Ralph (Dorothy) Wainwright; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dee graduated from Mt. Holly High School and Antioch University, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Humanities. She attended Seminary at Proctor Ranch. Dee was an Executive Secretary with EMR-Electromechanical Research; she worked for Lockheed, the Mound, was a secretary for Logistics Command, Surgeon General at WPAFB and was a buyer for the Air Force. Dee had her own typing and cake decorating businesses. She was a chaplain at Canterbury Court and a deacon at Christ Episcopal Church. Dee was a wonderful Air Force wife; a loving mother and devoted grandmother. She was a very special lady who loved to proclaim the word of the Lord. Private services will be held for the family with Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. Burial at Dayton National Cemetery. Contributions may be made to one of Dee's favorite charities: , Make-a-Wish Foundation or Toys for Tots. To share memory of Dee or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2020