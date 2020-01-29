Home

ZEHLER, Dolores Fae 90 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at . She was born in Hamilton on September 21, 1929, the daughter of the late Herbert and Anna Germaine (Kunz) Homan. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Dolores is survived by her devoted husband of 70 years, Ralph Zehler, son, Jeffrey (Linda) Zehler; daughter, Nancy Jill (Ev) Kocsis; grandchildren, Heather (Clint) Nigg, Karen Kocsis, Erica (Shawn) Bentley, Andrew (Kerri) Zehler and Ian (Loree) Zehler; great grandchildren, Maleah, Audriana, Evie and Valorie; brothers, George (Carol) Homan and Elmer Homan. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 10am-11:30am at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:30am at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. The family would like to thank for all their loving care and support. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 29, 2020
