1/
Dolyle CAVIN Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAVIN, Jr., Doyle "Dan" Doyle "Dan" Cavin, Jr., age 83, of Eaton, OH, (Lakengren) passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born November 15, 1936, in Dayton, OH, to the late Doyle, Sr. and Marie (McCoy) Cavin. Dan was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He retired from General Motors in Dayton. He was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast. He is survived by his partner Helen Fisher of Eaton; brother Richard (Helen) Cavin of Lewisburg; nieces: Cindy (Chuck) Creech of Stevensville, MT, and Shelley (James) Gates of Lewisburg; great-nieces and nephews: Andrew (Anna) Creech, Daniel Creech, Adelee (Tyler) Small, Gentry (Gabe) Holcomb and Payton Gates; and 3 great-great-nephews and 1 great-great niece; his extended family Jeannie, Joannie, Milan, Michael and David and their families; many special friends; and his special canine companion Punkin. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 8, 2020, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Brookville, OH, with full military honors provided by the U.S. Air Force and Preble County Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be sent to Humane Society of Preble County, P.O. Box 72, Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved