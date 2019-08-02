Home

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Precious Blood Catholic Church
4961 Salem Ave
Dayton, OH
Dominic Maga


1946 - 2019
Dominic Maga Obituary
MAGA, Dominic Joseph "Dom" D.O. Age 73 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his home. Survived by his wife of 31 years Lisa, 3 daughters Jennifer (Rodger) Felten, Elizabeth (Brian) Ziegenb usch, Danielle Maga, 2 sons Dominic (Caty), Sean, and 8 grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 5th, 2019 at Precious Blood Catholic Church 4961 Salem Ave. Dayton, OH 45416 by Father James Seibert C.PP.S. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, Aug. 4th from 2 to 6 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the or Humane Society of Greater Dayton, in Dominic's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2019
