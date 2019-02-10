Home

In Loving Memory of Don Beers One year has passed since that sad day, when our amazing dad was called away. God took him home. It was His will, but in our hearts he liveth still. In our hearts your memory lingers, sweetly tender, fond and true. There is not one single day that we do not think of you. A beautiful memory, dearer than gold, of a father whose worth can never be told. There's a place in our heart no one can fill, we miss you Dad and we always will! Love and miss you, Dad! Don Beers Family Rick, Kathy, Larry, Dave, Mark, Denise
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019
