BLACK, Don G. Editor and Publisher of the Dayton Weekly News, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at , surrounded by his immediate family. Black is a native of the Southside of Chicago, IL where he spent his formative years, but relocated to the Dayton area where he has been an active member of the Dayton community for the past 50 years. Don is survived by his wife of 53 years, Glenda; son, Donerik Black and daughter, Sharonda Smith of Atlanta, GA. Due to the COVID-19 crisis a memorial to celebrate his life will be arranged at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020