1/
Don DEGLER
1934 - 2020
DEGLER, Don L.

Don L. Degler, age 86, of West Alexandria, OH, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at the Skilled New Lebanon

Nursing Center. He was born March 22, 1934, in Miamisburg, OH, to the late Lawrence and Dorothy Degler. He was a US Navy Veteran who served during the Korean War; was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Ingomar; and he

retired as an electrician from the IBEW Local #82, Dayton, OH. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by wife Jacqueline Lee "Jackie" Degler who passed away in 2015. He is survived by his two sons: Mark (Debbie) Degler and

Harry Degler both of West Alexandria; three grandchildren: Tommy (Natalie) Degler of Houston, TX, Lucas Erbaugh and Olivia Erbaugh both of Farmersville; brothers: Dale (Margaret) Degler of West Alexandria and William Degler of Kentucky; sisters: Darlene (Bob) Combs, Lois (Elwood) Baker and Linda (Keith) Paulus all of West Alexandria; sisters-in-law: Tonna Thompson Miller and Cathy Thompson Rehmert both of West Alexandria; special friend Angie Erbaugh of Farmersville; and numerous nieces and nephews and special friends. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria with military honors provided by the West Alexandria American Legion Post #322. Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, West Alexandria is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial

contributions may be sent to St. John's Lutheran Church in Ingomar. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent by visiting Lindloff-Zimmerman.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lindloff- Zimmerman Funeral Home
67 W. Dayton St.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4507
