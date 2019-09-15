Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Don FALK


1922 - 2019
FALK, Don Age 97 of Dayton, died Wed., Sept. 11, 2019. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; son, James; and brother, Charles. Survived by son, Robert (Jenn) Falk; 3 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and a dear friend, Mildred Smiley. Don served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the European Theatre and retired from N.C.R. Visitation 5:00 ~ 8:00 pm, Tues., Sept. 18, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL. Funeral service 10:00am Wed. at the funeral home. Burial David's Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019
