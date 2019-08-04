|
GAYHART, Don Dial Age 92, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Thursday August 1, 2019. Don was born August 26, 1926 in Carrie, KY to the late Ida and Kash Gayhart. Don is survived by his wife, Theda Gayhart; daughter, Kelly (Greg) Gayhart-Simpson; granddaughter, Elizabeth (Barry) Daulton; two great grandchildren Ashley Daulton and Gabriel Aldrich. A visitation for Don will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin, Middletown, Ohio 45044. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM also at the funeral home with Pastor Chuck Purvis officiating. Burial to follow at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.breitenbach-anderson.com for the Gayhart family.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 4, 2019