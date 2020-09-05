1/1
SIX, Sr., Don L. Don L. Six, Sr. was born in Logansport, IN, on 12/3/1920, to parents, Don M. and Helen Six, and passed away on 8/24/20, he almost made 100 years. He's predeceased by his wife, Mary Margaret Six and his daughter, Dale Patricia Six. He is survived by his son, Don L. Six, Jr. of Blacklick, OH, his grandson, Andrew M. Six and great-grandson, Drew Six of Gahanna, OH, and his companion of 15 years, Dorothy Habberstad of Tequesta, FL. His family moved to Florida and spent the depression years in Miami and Tampa, where he grew up. He met his future wife, Mary Margaret Clann at Hillsborough HS in Tampa. He went to U of Florida and transferred to a school in California and earned a degree in aeronautical engineering, got a job with a small aircraft manufacturer in Middletown, OH, where he worked for several years before enlisting in the Navy. After his service he returned to his old job in Middletown. His parents had moved to Springfield, OH, and in about 1947, he moved his family there and he and his father, developed Meadow Lane SD and started building houses under the name 6 Industries. Their first commercial job was to build to show buildings at the Clark County Fairgrounds in about 1949, they never went back to residential. 6 Industries Inc., built hospitals, industrial and commercial buildings in the Midwest and Mid-South until closing in 1982. In Springfield, they built the City Building, Credit Life and Security National Bank among others. He retired in 1982, and moved to Southern Pines, N.C., and Tequesta, FL. He was a member of Springfield CC in Springfield, OH, and The Golf Club in Columbus, OH.

