McINTOSH, Don Ray Age 77, of Ludlow Falls, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at State of the Heart Hospice Inpatient Unit. He was born June 26, 1942 to the late Raymond A. & Evelyn P. (Weidle) McIntosh in Germantown, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Pauline McIntosh; sisters Marilyn Williams and Donna Riegel. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Linda McIntosh of 47 years; daughter Corinna (Charles) Adams of Ludlow Falls; sons Kurt McIntosh of Dayton and Bruce McIntosh of California; grandchildren Chloe, Coltyn, and Caralee Adams and Nichole and Cassandra; great-grandson Gavin. Don was an avid racing fan and drove a race car for 10 years and was a collector of "his stuff." The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Old Union Cemetery, Ludlow Falls. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice, 1350 N. Broadway St, Greenville, OH 45331. Memories of Don may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 27, 2019